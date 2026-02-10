Left Menu

Bonfiglioli Transmissions Gears Up for IPO with Rs 2,000 Crore Offer-For-Sale

Bonfiglioli Transmissions, part of Italy's Bonfiglioli Group, plans to raise over Rs 2,000 crore via an IPO in India. The offering comprises an offer-for-sale of 4.7 crore shares by the promoter, with no new shares issued. The company focuses on power transmission and industrial drive solutions globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:04 IST
Bonfiglioli Transmissions Gears Up for IPO with Rs 2,000 Crore Offer-For-Sale
  • Country:
  • India

Bonfiglioli Transmissions, an Indian arm of Italy's Bonfiglioli Group, is set to enter the public market with a substantial IPO, seeking to raise over Rs 2,000 crore. According to individuals close to the development, the entire amount will be raised through an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.7 crore shares by its promoter, Bonfiglioli S.p.A.

The company's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) highlights that the IPO will not feature any fresh issue of shares, implying that Bonfiglioli Transmissions itself will not receive any funds; instead, the proceeds are designated for the selling shareholder. Currently, the promoter possesses a full 100 percent stake in the venture.

Renowned for its technological prowess, Bonfiglioli Transmissions specializes in mechanical and electro-mechanical power transmission, along with industrial drive solutions. With a global footprint in over 80 countries and nearly seven decades of experience, the company services three primary verticals: Industry and Automation Solutions, Off-Highway Mobility, and Wind Industries. Key merchant bankers like Axis Capital, BNP Paribas, ICICI Securities, and Jefferies India will guide Bonfiglioli through its first public offering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Andhra Pradesh Boosts BPCL's Greenfield Refinery Project with Duties Exemption

Andhra Pradesh Boosts BPCL's Greenfield Refinery Project with Duties Exempti...

 India
2
Epic Showdown: India vs Pakistan Sparks Anticipation in T20 World Cup

Epic Showdown: India vs Pakistan Sparks Anticipation in T20 World Cup

 India
3
Tragic Incident: Fatal Fall of Steel Pipe in Howrah

Tragic Incident: Fatal Fall of Steel Pipe in Howrah

 India
4
Faculty Unrest: University of Peshawar Faces Mass Walkout Over Hiring Freeze

Faculty Unrest: University of Peshawar Faces Mass Walkout Over Hiring Freeze

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026