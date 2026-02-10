Bonfiglioli Transmissions Gears Up for IPO with Rs 2,000 Crore Offer-For-Sale

Bonfiglioli Transmissions, an Indian arm of Italy's Bonfiglioli Group, is set to enter the public market with a substantial IPO, seeking to raise over Rs 2,000 crore. According to individuals close to the development, the entire amount will be raised through an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.7 crore shares by its promoter, Bonfiglioli S.p.A.

The company's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) highlights that the IPO will not feature any fresh issue of shares, implying that Bonfiglioli Transmissions itself will not receive any funds; instead, the proceeds are designated for the selling shareholder. Currently, the promoter possesses a full 100 percent stake in the venture.

Renowned for its technological prowess, Bonfiglioli Transmissions specializes in mechanical and electro-mechanical power transmission, along with industrial drive solutions. With a global footprint in over 80 countries and nearly seven decades of experience, the company services three primary verticals: Industry and Automation Solutions, Off-Highway Mobility, and Wind Industries. Key merchant bankers like Axis Capital, BNP Paribas, ICICI Securities, and Jefferies India will guide Bonfiglioli through its first public offering.

