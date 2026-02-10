Rethinking Portfolio Hedging: Navigating a Volatile Landscape

The longstanding rules of portfolio hedging are facing obsolescence in light of significant changes in technology, geopolitical dynamics, and trading practices. The conventional assumptions that bonds provide safety during downturns and that diversification is automatic are no longer reliable.

In today's complex environment, U.S. government bonds and investment-grade credit are not guaranteed safe havens amid inflationary and fiscal shocks. Additionally, gold's role as a stable investment is being questioned due to increased volatility and speculative interest.

Investors are now turning to statistical hedges, which are becoming essential as macroeconomic regimes evolve. This shifting landscape is driving the need for more active diversification strategies and redefining what it means to protect portfolios against risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)