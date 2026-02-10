Indonesia's Plunge in Global Corruption Rankings: Civil Society's Waning Power

Indonesia has experienced a notable decline in its global corruption rankings, according to the 2025 Transparency International corruption perception index. The country fell 10 places, ranking 109th out of 182 countries, due to weakening oversight by civil society, the organization reported on Tuesday.

Indonesia's index score dropped from 43 to 42, marking a troubling trend for the Southeast Asian nation. Ferdian Yazid, a researcher at Transparency International's Indonesian office, highlighted issues related to government efficacy in addressing corruption, nepotism, and bribery. The index uses data from 13 rating agencies and surveys of experts and business leaders.

The weakening of media and civil society supervision has allowed corrupt practices to proliferate, said Danang Widoyoko of Transparency International. Recent events, including the non-transparent revocation of 28 firms' permits amid environmental controversy, underscore the need for improved oversight. Denmark topped the 2025 index while South Sudan ranked lowest.

(With inputs from agencies.)