Russia's Telegram Clampdown: Impact on Communication

Telegram, a crucial communication tool in Russia, is set to experience tougher restrictions following its failure to rectify previous violations, as per the state communications watchdog. Officials have been clamping down on foreign tech, affecting services like Meta's WhatsApp and Apple's FaceTime.

Roskomnadzor criticized Telegram for not complying with Russian laws, failing to safeguard personal data, and not effectively countering criminal uses. Consequently, they will continue imposing limitations to bolster compliance and citizen protection. The platform, a favorite for instant information distribution, is now a concern due to slow performance.

As Telegram faces hefty fines and potential collection of past penalties, Russia pushes the use of a new state-backed app, MAX, amid claims of its surveillance potential. Telegram's ongoing challenges echo the nation's broader moves against foreign apps, with previous bans on Facebook, Instagram, and access restrictions on YouTube.

(With inputs from agencies.)