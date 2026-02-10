Left Menu

Russia's Telegram Clampdown: Impact on Communication

Telegram faces increased restrictions in Russia due to non-compliance with local laws. The app, widely used for private and public communication, reportedly fails to protect personal data and address fraudulent practices. The crackdown is part of Russia's broader effort to limit foreign-based tech platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:52 IST
Russia's Telegram Clampdown: Impact on Communication
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Telegram, a crucial communication tool in Russia, is set to experience tougher restrictions following its failure to rectify previous violations, as per the state communications watchdog. Officials have been clamping down on foreign tech, affecting services like Meta's WhatsApp and Apple's FaceTime.

Roskomnadzor criticized Telegram for not complying with Russian laws, failing to safeguard personal data, and not effectively countering criminal uses. Consequently, they will continue imposing limitations to bolster compliance and citizen protection. The platform, a favorite for instant information distribution, is now a concern due to slow performance.

As Telegram faces hefty fines and potential collection of past penalties, Russia pushes the use of a new state-backed app, MAX, amid claims of its surveillance potential. Telegram's ongoing challenges echo the nation's broader moves against foreign apps, with previous bans on Facebook, Instagram, and access restrictions on YouTube.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Delicacy: VP JD Vance's Armenian Visit Stirs Controversy

Diplomatic Delicacy: VP JD Vance's Armenian Visit Stirs Controversy

 Global
2
Nepal's Premier Thanks India for Election Aid

Nepal's Premier Thanks India for Election Aid

 Nepal
3
Tragic Collision: Arrest in Yamuna Expressway Accident

Tragic Collision: Arrest in Yamuna Expressway Accident

 India
4
Industrialisation of Cybercrime: The AI-Driven Menace

Industrialisation of Cybercrime: The AI-Driven Menace

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026