Delhi-NCR Tech Funding Reaches New Heights with Auto Tech Surge

Delhi-NCR's tech ecosystem saw a 9% increase in total funding to $2.9 billion in 2025, driven by late-stage investments and a booming auto tech sector. Despite fewer deals, IPO activity rose, and strategic acquisitions increased, highlighting both growth and consolidation in the region's tech landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In 2025, the Delhi-NCR tech ecosystem experienced a 9% rise in total funding, reaching USD 2.9 billion, primarily driven by a surge in late-stage investments and significant growth in the auto tech sector, as per a Tracxn report.

Despite this financial uptick from USD 2.7 billion in 2024, the number of funding rounds saw a sharp decline, dropping from 630 to 415, indicating a shift towards focusing on fewer high-value assets.

Auto tech led the charge with a 456% increase in funds, particularly highlighted by Erisha E Mobility's USD 1 billion series D round. Although IPO activities and strategic acquisitions saw positive trends, no new unicorns emerged in the region during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

