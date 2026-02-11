Delhi-NCR Tech Funding Reaches New Heights with Auto Tech Surge

In 2025, the Delhi-NCR tech ecosystem experienced a 9% rise in total funding, reaching USD 2.9 billion, primarily driven by a surge in late-stage investments and significant growth in the auto tech sector, as per a Tracxn report.

Despite this financial uptick from USD 2.7 billion in 2024, the number of funding rounds saw a sharp decline, dropping from 630 to 415, indicating a shift towards focusing on fewer high-value assets.

Auto tech led the charge with a 456% increase in funds, particularly highlighted by Erisha E Mobility's USD 1 billion series D round. Although IPO activities and strategic acquisitions saw positive trends, no new unicorns emerged in the region during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)