Zelenskiy Prioritizes Security Amidst Ongoing Russian Attacks

In the face of persisting Russian aggression, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asserts that the nation's primary concern is ensuring security. Recent attacks have underscored the urgency of this priority, with security issues requiring immediate attention and all other matters being of secondary importance in current discussions.

Zelenskiy expressed his views on the platform X, indicating that the ongoing loss of life and damage to infrastructure by Russian forces make it impossible to build public trust, even as diplomatic channels remain active. He insisted that diplomacy alone is insufficient given the circumstances.

The president's statement highlights the critical need for international and domestic focus on Ukraine's security situation, as the country grapples with the impact of continuous hostilities on its population and infrastructure.

