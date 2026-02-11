Zelenskiy Prioritizes Security Amidst Ongoing Russian Attacks
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasizes that security remains the top priority for Kyiv amidst relentless Russian assaults. He asserts that resolving security issues is essential before trust in diplomacy can be restored. Zelenskiy's remarks highlight the urgent need to address the ongoing infrastructure damage and civilian casualties.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In the face of persisting Russian aggression, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asserts that the nation's primary concern is ensuring security. Recent attacks have underscored the urgency of this priority, with security issues requiring immediate attention and all other matters being of secondary importance in current discussions.
Zelenskiy expressed his views on the platform X, indicating that the ongoing loss of life and damage to infrastructure by Russian forces make it impossible to build public trust, even as diplomatic channels remain active. He insisted that diplomacy alone is insufficient given the circumstances.
The president's statement highlights the critical need for international and domestic focus on Ukraine's security situation, as the country grapples with the impact of continuous hostilities on its population and infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turmoil in Papua: Deadly Attacks on Gold Mine and Flight
Sebi Tightens IT Infrastructure Guidelines for Commodity Derivatives
U.S. Energy Diplomacy in Venezuela: Rebuilding Oil Ties
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Netanyahu's Visit to Trump amid U.S.-Iran Tensions
Modi’s Assam Visit: ELF Inauguration, Airshow, and Infrastructure Boosts