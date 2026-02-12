Left Menu

Careervira Launches Vira AI, the India's First Universal AI Orchestrator, Powering LMS, LXP, HRMS, and ATS Tools into a Unified AI Ecosystem

Careervira today announced launch of Vira AI, a breakthrough universal AI orchestrator designed to transform enterprise learning from administration to automated intelligence. Founded in 2021 by Vijay Singh, former GoogleYouTube leader for India and SEA, Careervira is a global AI First HRTech platform solving the mid-market productivity crisis.

PTI | Gurgaon | Updated: 12-02-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 14:33 IST
Careervira Launches Vira AI, the India's First Universal AI Orchestrator, Powering LMS, LXP, HRMS, and ATS Tools into a Unified AI Ecosystem
  • Country:
  • India

Careervira today announced launch of Vira AI, a breakthrough universal AI orchestrator designed to transform enterprise learning from administration to automated intelligence. Acting as a powerful orchestration layer, Vira AI sits on top of existing stacks-connecting LMS, LXP, HRMS, and ATS tools into a unified ecosystem. This launch marks the company's Phase II evolution, building on its recognition as a globally top 10 ranked Learning Management System (LMS) and Learning Experience Platform (LXP) to deliver the first true ''Universal AI Employee Platform'' for mid-market enterprises. Founded in 2021 by Vijay Singh, former Google/YouTube leader for India and SEA, Careervira is a global AI First HRTech platform solving the mid-market productivity crisis. Vira AI: The Universal Orchestrator That Does the Work Vira at its core is a multi-agent architecture designed to automate 94%–98% of learning workflows. The system deploys specialized agents including: • Skill Intelligence Agents: Achieve 70%-80% automation in real-time skill-gap analysis and predictive insights. • Career Orchestration Agents: Deliver automation in designing personalized career paths and succession planning. • Learning Orchestration Agents: Provides automation for scheduling, content curation, and adaptive journeys. • Compliance Sync Agents: Automation in regulatory tracking and audit reporting. By automating these tasks, Vira AI returns 20+ hours per week to L&D managers, shifting focus from operations to strategy. Powered by a Top 10 Global LMS and LXP Foundation Vira AI launches on Careervira's established, elite LMS and LXP learning platform. Careervira solves the mid-market crisis by delivering enterprise-grade power without the complexity. The platform provides robust tracking, analytics, and security, plus access to a marketplace of 40,000+ courses from 20+ providers and 1,000+ instructors across 148 countries. Vira AI turns this library intelligent, mapping content to skill gaps and deploying it through automated workflows to drive business impact. Why Careervira Leads: The ''Best in Class'' Advantage Careervira's leadership is driven by three pillars: • Universal Intelligence Layer: Unlike ''rip-and-replace'' competitors, Careervira unifies existing tools LMS, LXP, HRMS, and ATS tools into a unified AI ecosystem, allowing modernization without IT overhauls. • Radical Automation: Moving beyond simple tasks, agentic AI removes nearly 98% of routine processing for lean HR teams. • Breakthrough Affordability: Capabilities are delivered at a disruptive $2–$10 per user/month-a 70% cost reduction versus legacy systems-making AI accessible to organizations with 100–5,000 employees. About Careervira Founded in 2021 by Vijay Singh, former Google/YouTube leader for India and SEA, Careervira is a global AI First HRTech platform solving the mid-market productivity crisis. Operating as a Universal AI Employee Platform across top english speaking countries, it combines AI-native LXP/LMS capabilities with a global marketplace. Backed by $2Mn in funding by top HR and Tech professionals in India and the US. The company is supported by a team across India, SEA, the UK, the US, and Canada, dedicated to making enterprise-grade learning radically affordable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reforming land policies can make housing more affordable: Niti Aayog member Rajiv Gauba

Reforming land policies can make housing more affordable: Niti Aayog member ...

 India
2
Alleged accused in Kanpur Lamborghini accident Shivam Mishra granted bail on personal bond of Rs 20,000

Alleged accused in Kanpur Lamborghini accident Shivam Mishra granted bail on...

 India
3
Scoreboard: T20 WC: Sri Lanka vs Oman

Scoreboard: T20 WC: Sri Lanka vs Oman

 Global
4
Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI elects Prasanna Kumar D as President

Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI elects Prasanna Kumar D as President

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026