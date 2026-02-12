IIT Bombay, QR678 partner to dev next-gen skin treatments, regenerative healing therapies

Left Menu

IIT Bombay and QR678, a company engaged in non-surgical and USIndia-patented hair growth therapy, have entered into an agreement to develop next-generation skin treatments and regenerative healing therapies, a statement said on Thursday. The research and development arm, TECCRO, of QR678 has signed the pact with IIT Bombay to collaborate on advanced dermatology, trichology, regenerative medicine, and translational clinical research, QR678 said in the statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 14:52 IST
IIT Bombay and QR678, a company engaged in non-surgical and US/India-patented hair growth therapy, have entered into an agreement to develop next-generation skin treatments and regenerative healing therapies, a statement said on Thursday. The research and development arm, TECCRO, of QR678 has signed the pact with IIT Bombay to collaborate on advanced dermatology, trichology, regenerative medicine, and translational clinical research, QR678 said in the statement. It will further enable TECCRO to continue research on the QR678 platform on the IIT Bombay campus, leveraging shared access to advanced research infrastructure and clinical evaluation platforms. ''This collaboration represents a critical step in building a strong bridge between engineering innovation and clinical reality. Our long-term goal is ambitious yet clear, to eliminate baldness in India by 2050 through rigorous science, scalable therapeutics, and measurable patient outcomes,'' Dr Debraj Shome, Clinician Scientist and Research Mentor, TECCRO said. This partnership, he said, will also strengthen the company's India-led intellectual property pipeline, enabling both institutions to file more patents from India and catalyse IP-driven enterprises.

