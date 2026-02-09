High-Stakes Drama: Bombay HC Grants Bail in Baba Siddique Murder Case

The Bombay High Court took a significant step on Monday by granting bail to Akashdeep Karaj Singh, linked to the high-profile murder of Congress leader Baba Siddique. Singh, a Punjab native, has been ordered to remain in Mumbai throughout the duration of the trial, as per Justice Neela Gokhale's directives.

Baba Siddique, aged 66, was gunned down on October 12, 2024, outside his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra East by three attackers. Singh, only 22 years old and apprehended in November 2024, marks the first suspect to receive bail. The defendant has portrayed his imprisonment as baseless, asserting no conclusive evidence of his involvement.

The prosecution maintains that Anmol Bishnoi, related to notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, orchestrated the murder to assert dominance over the crime rings. With a total of 26 detentions and ongoing judicial custody, the court proceedings under the MCOCA law continue.

