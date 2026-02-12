Left Menu

Viraj Profiles Signs MoU with The Ministry of Steel Under PLI Scheme, Commits INR 280 Crore to Advance Speciality Stainless Steel Manufacturing

Directed toward enhancing technological capabilities, scaling value-added production, and deepening domestic manufacturing strength, this investment by Viraj Profiles will be another milestone in the companys commitment to making India a global stainless steel hub. By participating in this national initiative, Viraj reinforces its long-term strategic focus on innovation-led manufacturing and its commitment to supporting Indias emergence as a globally competitive industrial economy.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 15:03 IST
Viraj Profiles Signs MoU with The Ministry of Steel Under PLI Scheme, Commits INR 280 Crore to Advance Speciality Stainless Steel Manufacturing
  • Country:
  • India

Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Steel under the Government of India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) framework, marking a significant step toward strengthening India's capabilities in speciality stainless steel manufacturing. The company has committed an investment of INR 280 crore as part of this initiative. Directed toward enhancing technological capabilities, scaling value-added production, and deepening domestic manufacturing strength, this investment by Viraj Profiles will be another milestone in the company's commitment to making India a global stainless steel hub. The PLI framework is designed to accelerate the development of advanced steel manufacturing in India while reinforcing the country's position within global supply chains. By participating in this national initiative, Viraj reinforces its long-term strategic focus on innovation-led manufacturing and its commitment to supporting India's emergence as a globally competitive industrial economy. The move aligns with broader efforts to build resilient manufacturing ecosystems that are equipped to meet evolving global demand. The Managing Director of Viraj Profiles, Mr. Rakesh Chauhan, said, ''The PLI framework is a catalyst for elevating India's manufacturing capabilities and global competitiveness. We are proud to partner in this national effort to help shape a stronger, innovation-led steel ecosystem.'' About Viraj Profiles Pvt. Lt d . Established as a forerunner in stainless steel product manufacturing, Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd., brings decades of manufacturing expertise and a well-established international presence to this initiative. Through sustained investments and capability expansion, the company continues to play an active role in advancing India's industrial development and supporting the next phase of stainless-steel manufacturing growth. Websites https://www.viraj.com/ https://www.facebook.com/virajprofiles/ https://www.youtube.com/@virajprofiles https://x.com/virajprofiles https://www.instagram.com/virajprofiles/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/virajprofiles/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902839/Viraj_Profiles.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902839/Viraj_Profiles.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saundala gramsabha in Maharashtra passes resolution to make village 'caste-free'

Saundala gramsabha in Maharashtra passes resolution to make village 'caste-f...

 India
2
PM to inaugurate emergency landing facility on bypass in Assam's Dibrugarh

PM to inaugurate emergency landing facility on bypass in Assam's Dibrugarh

 India
3
Mizoram MP urges Centre to fast-track border road projects

Mizoram MP urges Centre to fast-track border road projects

 India
4
MEA holds National Consultation on India's initiatives under Global Compact for Migration ahead of IMRF 2026

MEA holds National Consultation on India's initiatives under Global Compact ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026