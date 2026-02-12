Ramco Systems launches Chia - AI for better customer experience

Global enterprise software company Ramco Systems Ltd on Thursday launched 'Chia', marking its entry into the Agentic AI product segment aimed at providing better customer experience. Chia is a conversational AI agent platform, built for enterprises to automate complex customer support interactions, reducing manual effort, response times and operating costs, enabling businesses to enhance customer experiences. Commenting on the launch, the Chennai-based company's Managing Director Abinav Raja said, ''Chia addresses a rapidly growing global market need for AI systems that are not just conversational, but truly agentic, capable of reasoning, acting and delivering measurable outcomes.'' In a statement here, he said, ''As our first AI-native product, Chia marks a significant milestone in Ramco's transformation journey. It is the beginning of a broader roadmap, with many more AI-native innovations planned across our portfolio.'' ''Today's launch is aligned with the vision to transform our entire platform to be AI-native, embedding agentic intelligence into every product we build'', he said. Some of the key features of the 'Chia - AI' are Natural Language Workflow Builder, Real-Time System Integrations, among others. Key industries that can largely benefit from Chia are e-commerce, travel and hospitality sectors, technology and software-as-a-service, he added.

