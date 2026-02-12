Mahindra to invest Rs 196 cr to expand Chennai-based R&D hub

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday said it will invest around Rs 196 crore to expand its Chennai-based research and development facility. The Mumbai-based auto major said it is committing the investment which is aimed at augmenting Mahindra Research Valley's (MRV) capabilities to support advanced vehicle design, product engineering and future technology developments. ''This marks a significant step in its allegiance towards enhancing R&D and focusing on Make In India. The commitment of fresh investments at the facility will strengthen the company's engineering and testing capabilities in the region and it will reinforce Chennai's role as a strategic hub for research and innovation,'' the automaker said in a statement. The facility will be up and running within this calendar year, it added. The Advanced Research & Development Centre and new testing infrastructure are expected to provide enhanced capabilities for next-generation platforms across multiple vehicle segments, it stated. ''This expansion underscores our long-term commitment to advancing product engineering capabilities in India, enhancing global competitiveness, and leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver superior products to customers worldwide,'' M&M President Automotive Business R Velusamy said. Supported by Tamil Nadu' s robust Industrial ecosystem and talent base, MRV will continue to serve as Mahindra's global hub for innovation, excellence in engineering and future-ready mobility Solutions, he added.

