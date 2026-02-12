Left Menu

Mahindra to invest Rs 196 cr to expand Chennai-based R&D hub

The Mumbai-based auto major said it is committing the investment which is aimed at augmenting Mahindra Research Valleys MRV capabilities to support advanced vehicle design, product engineering and future technology developments. Supported by Tamil Nadu s robust Industrial ecosystem and talent base, MRV will continue to serve as Mahindras global hub for innovation, excellence in engineering and future-ready mobility Solutions, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 15:00 IST
Mahindra to invest Rs 196 cr to expand Chennai-based R&D hub
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday said it will invest around Rs 196 crore to expand its Chennai-based research and development facility. The Mumbai-based auto major said it is committing the investment which is aimed at augmenting Mahindra Research Valley's (MRV) capabilities to support advanced vehicle design, product engineering and future technology developments. ''This marks a significant step in its allegiance towards enhancing R&D and focusing on Make In India. The commitment of fresh investments at the facility will strengthen the company's engineering and testing capabilities in the region and it will reinforce Chennai's role as a strategic hub for research and innovation,'' the automaker said in a statement. The facility will be up and running within this calendar year, it added. The Advanced Research & Development Centre and new testing infrastructure are expected to provide enhanced capabilities for next-generation platforms across multiple vehicle segments, it stated. ''This expansion underscores our long-term commitment to advancing product engineering capabilities in India, enhancing global competitiveness, and leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver superior products to customers worldwide,'' M&M President Automotive Business R Velusamy said. Supported by Tamil Nadu' s robust Industrial ecosystem and talent base, MRV will continue to serve as Mahindra's global hub for innovation, excellence in engineering and future-ready mobility Solutions, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU summit to discuss lowering energy prices, common debt, Italy PM says

EU summit to discuss lowering energy prices, common debt, Italy PM says

 Italy
2
RERA doing nothing except facilitating defaulting builders: SC

RERA doing nothing except facilitating defaulting builders: SC

 India
3
Nana Patekar remembers Ajit Pawar, calls him "like a younger brother"

Nana Patekar remembers Ajit Pawar, calls him "like a younger brother"

 India
4
French President Macron: concrete EU decisions on competitiveness needed by June

French President Macron: concrete EU decisions on competitiveness needed by ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026