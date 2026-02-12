Left Menu

BJP alleges Rs 2,500 cr real estate fraud involving temple land in Chennai

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy on Thursday alleged that a private construction firm has cheated approximately 10,000 people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore in a massive real estate fraud involving temple land in Chennais Korattur.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-02-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 16:25 IST
BJP alleges Rs 2,500 cr real estate fraud involving temple land in Chennai
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy on Thursday alleged that a private construction firm has cheated approximately 10,000 people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore in a massive real estate fraud involving temple land in Chennai's Korattur. Taking to X, Thirupathy, alleged that the firm, 'Urban Rise', had constructed 2,036 houses on land belonging to a local temple. ''It is deeply shocking to hear that a massive fraud worth Rs 2,500 crore has taken place in Korattur, Chennai, where 2,036 houses (families) were built on temple land, deceiving about 10,000 people. It is said that after many years, the court has delivered a verdict stating that this is temple land. The victims say that a company called 'Urban Rise' systematically deceived the people,'' wrote the BJP spokesperson on his official X account. Thirupathy demanded that the owners of the company, who cheated the people of thousands of crores by hiding the fact that it is temple land, should be arrested immediately and investigated. Raising questions about the role of financial institutions and government departments, Thirupathy asked how various banks sanctioned loans for the project without verifying the land titles. He called for a thorough investigation into the conduct of bank officials and the registration department, questioning the basis on which the documents were processed. ''...the relevant banks should explain how they provided loans to the people without examining the land documents, and those who committed wrongdoing must be severely punished,'' he added. The spokesperson further targeted the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, alleging that it failed in its duty to protect temple assets. He stated that ''temple lands have become hubs for looters'' and questioned what the department, which ''boasts of protecting temple properties,'' was doing while this occurred. ''It is the duty of the Tamil Nadu government to investigate all of this and take strict action against those who were complicit. It is the duty of the Tamil Nadu government to provide proper protection to the affected people and provide them with appropriate compensation. No one can hide or deny the fact that such irregularities and frauds are the 'Dravidian Model', Thirupathy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LS adjourns for the day after uproar over BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks on Rahul Gandhi

LS adjourns for the day after uproar over BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks o...

 India
2
Payment digitisation improves further in H1FY26: RBI

Payment digitisation improves further in H1FY26: RBI

 India
3
AIMPLB terms govt's order on Vande Mataram 'unconstitutional', demands its withdrawal

AIMPLB terms govt's order on Vande Mataram 'unconstitutional', demands its w...

 India
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from February 12

DIARY-Political and General News Events from February 12

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026