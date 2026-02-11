Bangladesh's Gen Z Voters Aim to Shape Their Future in Landmark Election

As Bangladesh prepares for its first competitive election since 2009, the priorities of Gen Z voters have come into sharp focus. With nearly 28% of the population aged 15-29, these young voters could play a decisive role following a student-led uprising that overthrew longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The upcoming election, seen as critical for restoring national stability, features the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami as leading contenders, although no major reforms or new political alternatives have emerged since the July 2024 movement. Youth demands for job opportunities and political freedom are central to the electoral discourse.

Experts note a growing hunger for a new political class among younger voters. Despite a coalition between a new youth-driven party and Jamaat, BNP is expected to gain more support. However, issues like unemployment, especially among National University graduates, and freedom of expression remain pivotal for Gen Z as they seek substantial changes in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)