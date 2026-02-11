Left Menu

Bangladesh's Gen Z Voters Aim to Shape Their Future in Landmark Election

As Bangladesh approaches a landmark election, Gen Z voters focus on jobs, governance, and freedom of expression after the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. They represent a significant portion of the electorate, with major parties like BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami vying for their support amid widespread unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:48 IST
Bangladesh's Gen Z Voters Aim to Shape Their Future in Landmark Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As Bangladesh prepares for its first competitive election since 2009, the priorities of Gen Z voters have come into sharp focus. With nearly 28% of the population aged 15-29, these young voters could play a decisive role following a student-led uprising that overthrew longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The upcoming election, seen as critical for restoring national stability, features the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami as leading contenders, although no major reforms or new political alternatives have emerged since the July 2024 movement. Youth demands for job opportunities and political freedom are central to the electoral discourse.

Experts note a growing hunger for a new political class among younger voters. Despite a coalition between a new youth-driven party and Jamaat, BNP is expected to gain more support. However, issues like unemployment, especially among National University graduates, and freedom of expression remain pivotal for Gen Z as they seek substantial changes in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia Seeks Clarity on New U.S. Restrictions on Venezuela's Oil Industry

Russia Seeks Clarity on New U.S. Restrictions on Venezuela's Oil Industry

 Russia
2
Telangana Municipal Elections: A Battle of Popularity

Telangana Municipal Elections: A Battle of Popularity

 India
3
Mission Gaganyaan: India's Bold Step into Space

Mission Gaganyaan: India's Bold Step into Space

 India
4
European Stocks Wobble Amid AI Fears and Yen Rally

European Stocks Wobble Amid AI Fears and Yen Rally

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026