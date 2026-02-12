Abbott Q3 net up 4 pc at Rs 376 cr
Drug firm Abbott on Thursday said its net profit increased 4 per cent year on year to Rs 376 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025. The company said its net profit stood at Rs 361 crore for the October-December quarter of the last fiscal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 19:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Drug firm Abbott on Thursday said its net profit increased 4 per cent year on year to Rs 376 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025. The company said its net profit stood at Rs 361 crore for the October-December quarter of the last fiscal. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,724 crore for the third quarter as compared with Rs 1,614 crore in the year-ago period, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing. Shares of the company on Thursday ended 0.87 per cent down at Rs 26,684.90 apiece on BSE.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rs 1.7 cr cash found during Lokayukta raids at govt engineer's friend's house
Cost of love: Red roses sell for Rs 100 a piece in Shimla markets ahead of Valentine's Day
Amarnath Yatra: Accident cover for Yatris, service providers raised to Rs 10 lakh
Cost of love: Red roses sell for Rs 100 a piece in Shimla markets ahead of Valentine's Day
Rs 159 cr approved to build 11 hostels for children of migrant cane workers in Beed: Sunetra Pawar