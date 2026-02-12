Left Menu

Cost of love: Red roses sell for Rs 100 a piece in Shimla markets ahead of Valentine's Day

As Valentines Day draws near and the wedding season picks up, flower prices in Shimla markets are skyrocketing, with particularly high demand for red roses which are selling at Rs 100 a piece. During the off-season, prices of red roses usually vary between Rs 20 to Rs 50 for a single piece. At present, red roses are being sold for Rs 100 per stick.

12-02-2026
As Valentine's Day draws near and the wedding season picks up, flower prices in Shimla markets are skyrocketing, with particularly high demand for red roses which are selling at Rs 100 a piece. During the off-season, prices of red roses usually vary between Rs 20 to Rs 50 for a single piece. ''At present, red roses are being sold for Rs 100 per stick. Yet, there is no end to the craze for red roses, whether loose, in a bunch, or in elaborate bouquets,'' Amit Sood, owner of Universal Traders, a Shimla-based floriculturists, told

