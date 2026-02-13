European shares slip as AI-disruption worries, mixed earnings weigh 

European shares slipped on Friday, tracking a sombre ‌global mood as uncertainties about artificial intelligence-related disruptions persisted, while investors also assessed mixed corporate earnings from companies such as Safran and L'Oreal. The ‌pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.3% at 616.58 points, ‌as of 0821 GMT, and is now on track to end the week flat.

This week was marked by patches of volatility for global investors ⁠as ​they tried to ⁠weigh the impact that newer AI models could have on the traditional ⁠businesses of logistics companies, insurers, software companies, and asset managers. Further, disappointing gross ​margins from U.S.-based Cisco Systems <

CSCO.O > also added to

jitters. L'Oreal

slipped 6.6% after ⁠the owner of Maybelline make-up and Kerastase shampoo's fourth-quarter sales growth missed estimates. ⁠The ​broader personal and household goods sector fell 1.2% and led sectoral declines. Delivery Hero slid 8.7% after the food-delivery ⁠company's Middle East unit posted mixed results, a European trader said.

On the ⁠flip ⁠side, jumped 7% after the French aerospace group forecast increased revenue and earnings for 2026.

