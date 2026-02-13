Left Menu

U.S. Tightens Grip: Major Chinese Firms Added to Military List

The Trump administration has intensified its pressure on China by adding major companies like Alibaba and Baidu to a Pentagon list targeting firms supporting China's military. This move escalates tensions prior to a potential meeting between the nations' leaders, marking significant geopolitical implications for the tech and business sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:12 IST
U.S. Tightens Grip: Major Chinese Firms Added to Military List
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration took a significant step on Friday, adding several of China's largest companies, including Alibaba and Baidu, to a list of firms accused of aiding China's military efforts. This action increases diplomatic pressure ahead of an anticipated meeting between the leaders of the two countries.

The list, known as the Pentagon's 1260H, has not yet implemented formal sanctions on these Chinese firms. However, a new law will imminently restrict the military department from engaging in contracts or procurement activities with companies on this list, significantly impacting their operations.

Inclusion in the list aims to send a cautionary message to suppliers of the U.S. military, indicating the Pentagon's stance on these firms—some of which are actively seeking legal action to challenge their listing. Notably, this development comes in the wake of a trade agreement reached between China's Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Leaders Unite at Vigil After Tragic Tumbler Ridge Shootings

Leaders Unite at Vigil After Tragic Tumbler Ridge Shootings

 Global
2

NCDEX and TCS Forge Strategic Alliance to Enter Equity Markets

 India
3
Moderna's Overseas Expansion Amid Domestic Vaccine Regulatory Challenges

Moderna's Overseas Expansion Amid Domestic Vaccine Regulatory Challenges

 Global
4
A Tribute to Two Veteran Jammu & Kashmir Leaders

A Tribute to Two Veteran Jammu & Kashmir Leaders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026