Fractal Analytics' IPO Makes Tepid Market Debut Amid AI Boom

The initial public offering (IPO) of artificial intelligence solutions provider Fractal Analytics concluded with shares dropping 7% below their issue price. The stock, initially priced at Rs 900, ended at Rs 837.70 on the NSE. Similarly, BSE saw the shares settle at Rs 847.40, indicating a rough trading debut.

Throughout the trading session, Fractal Analytics shares experienced a high level of activity, with a volume of 68.19 lakh shares traded on the NSE and 4.21 lakh on the BSE. Despite these fluctuations, the broader market remained robust, with BSE Sensex climbing over 650 points and NSE Nifty advancing more than 200 points.

The Rs 2,834-crore IPO comprises a blend of fresh equity issues and an offer for sale. Funds from this will strategically support the expansion into Fractal USA and other initiatives. Founded in 2000, Fractal Analytics partners with major global corporations to deliver AI-powered insights across diverse sectors.

