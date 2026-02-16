Left Menu

Fractal Analytics' IPO Makes Tepid Market Debut Amid AI Boom

AI solutions provider Fractal Analytics experienced a lackluster stock market debut with shares closing 7% below the issue price. The IPO raised Rs 2,834 crore, seeing mixed trade results on NSE and BSE. Proceeds aim to bolster Fractal's U.S. operations and fund strategic growth initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:58 IST
Fractal Analytics' IPO Makes Tepid Market Debut Amid AI Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offering (IPO) of artificial intelligence solutions provider Fractal Analytics concluded with shares dropping 7% below their issue price. The stock, initially priced at Rs 900, ended at Rs 837.70 on the NSE. Similarly, BSE saw the shares settle at Rs 847.40, indicating a rough trading debut.

Throughout the trading session, Fractal Analytics shares experienced a high level of activity, with a volume of 68.19 lakh shares traded on the NSE and 4.21 lakh on the BSE. Despite these fluctuations, the broader market remained robust, with BSE Sensex climbing over 650 points and NSE Nifty advancing more than 200 points.

The Rs 2,834-crore IPO comprises a blend of fresh equity issues and an offer for sale. Funds from this will strategically support the expansion into Fractal USA and other initiatives. Founded in 2000, Fractal Analytics partners with major global corporations to deliver AI-powered insights across diverse sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India
3
Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

 Global
4
Zelenskiy Warns of Escalating Russian Energy Attacks

Zelenskiy Warns of Escalating Russian Energy Attacks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026