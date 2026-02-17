Sovereign AI: Navigating the Challenges of Global Competition

Sovereign AI is touted as a pivotal innovation for reducing national reliance on foreign technology, according to Sarvam AI's Founder Vivek Raghavan. However, the platform's growth is challenged by global giants like OpenAI and Google, which offer free AI models.

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, Raghavan highlighted that the crucial advancement of Indian AI models hinges on their large-scale utilization. This is necessary for competing effectively in the global AI landscape.

He pointed out the disparity between India, the US, and China in AI technology and urged India to ascertain its stance—either as a digital colony or a nation owning its AI future. Raghavan emphasized that strategic scaling of Indian models could be the key.

