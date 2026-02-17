Left Menu

Dramatic Escape: Arrest of Two Pakistani Nationals and Manhunt for Gangster Gugga

Two Pakistani nationals and a local gangster fled from a juvenile home in Jammu. The Pakistanis were arrested near Ambala, but the gangster remains at large. An FIR has been registered, and a departmental inquiry is underway. The escape has led to public concern and police suspensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:02 IST
Dramatic Escape: Arrest of Two Pakistani Nationals and Manhunt for Gangster Gugga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two Pakistani nationals who escaped from a juvenile home in Jammu, alongside a local gangster, were apprehended near Ambala railway station, officials reported on Tuesday. They were en route to Nepal when captured, though the mastermind behind the escape, local gangster Karajeet Singh alias Gugga, is still at large.

The escape occurred at 5 pm on Monday after the trio allegedly attacked police personnel, injuring two officers. Following their escape, the fugitives boarded a train heading to Uttar Pradesh, planning to cross into Nepal. Six police officers, including an assistant sub-inspector, were suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the escape.

Police have registered an FIR against the fugitives, and a departmental inquiry is actively probing various angles, including potential conspiracy. A viral video showing the gangster firing inside the juvenile facility stirred public concern. Efforts continue to recapture Gugga and his mother, who is reportedly accompanying him.

TRENDING

1
Iran Temporarily Closes Vital Oil Route: Strait of Hormuz

Iran Temporarily Closes Vital Oil Route: Strait of Hormuz

 Egypt
2
Tragic Tale of Trust: Friends Turn Foes in Dehradun

Tragic Tale of Trust: Friends Turn Foes in Dehradun

 India
3
Starlink Disconnection: No Setback for Russian Drone Operations

Starlink Disconnection: No Setback for Russian Drone Operations

 Global
4
Federal Indictment Exposes Doping Conspiracy Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

Federal Indictment Exposes Doping Conspiracy Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026