Dramatic Escape: Arrest of Two Pakistani Nationals and Manhunt for Gangster Gugga
Two Pakistani nationals and a local gangster fled from a juvenile home in Jammu. The Pakistanis were arrested near Ambala, but the gangster remains at large. An FIR has been registered, and a departmental inquiry is underway. The escape has led to public concern and police suspensions.
- Country:
- India
Two Pakistani nationals who escaped from a juvenile home in Jammu, alongside a local gangster, were apprehended near Ambala railway station, officials reported on Tuesday. They were en route to Nepal when captured, though the mastermind behind the escape, local gangster Karajeet Singh alias Gugga, is still at large.
The escape occurred at 5 pm on Monday after the trio allegedly attacked police personnel, injuring two officers. Following their escape, the fugitives boarded a train heading to Uttar Pradesh, planning to cross into Nepal. Six police officers, including an assistant sub-inspector, were suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the escape.
Police have registered an FIR against the fugitives, and a departmental inquiry is actively probing various angles, including potential conspiracy. A viral video showing the gangster firing inside the juvenile facility stirred public concern. Efforts continue to recapture Gugga and his mother, who is reportedly accompanying him.
- READ MORE ON:
- escape
- Pakistani nationals
- juvenile home
- Jammu
- gangster
- Karajeet Singh
- Nepal
- Ambala
- police
- suspension
ALSO READ
Nepal Stuns Scotland in Landmark T20 World Cup Victory
Nepal's Electrifying Victory: A High-Voltage Performance at the Wankhede
Nepal's 12-Year Wait Ends with Thrilling T20 Victory
Nepal's Historic T20 Win Breaks 12-Year Drought
Nepal beat Scotland by seven wickets in their final T20 World Cup game in Mumbai.