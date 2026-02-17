Dramatic Escape: Arrest of Two Pakistani Nationals and Manhunt for Gangster Gugga

Two Pakistani nationals who escaped from a juvenile home in Jammu, alongside a local gangster, were apprehended near Ambala railway station, officials reported on Tuesday. They were en route to Nepal when captured, though the mastermind behind the escape, local gangster Karajeet Singh alias Gugga, is still at large.

The escape occurred at 5 pm on Monday after the trio allegedly attacked police personnel, injuring two officers. Following their escape, the fugitives boarded a train heading to Uttar Pradesh, planning to cross into Nepal. Six police officers, including an assistant sub-inspector, were suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the escape.

Police have registered an FIR against the fugitives, and a departmental inquiry is actively probing various angles, including potential conspiracy. A viral video showing the gangster firing inside the juvenile facility stirred public concern. Efforts continue to recapture Gugga and his mother, who is reportedly accompanying him.