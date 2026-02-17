Global AI Focus: Serbia Applauds India's Tech Ambition
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić praised the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, highlighting its global significance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized Vučić's insight on India's central role in AI. The summit aims to promote responsible AI deployment, aligning with Modi's vision for inclusive tech development.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on Tuesday for acknowledging the significance of the ongoing AI Impact Summit. Vučić, in a newspaper article, expressed how the summit elevates India's position in global AI discussions.
Vučić attended the summit in New Delhi with the objective of exploring how artificial intelligence can be responsibly and inclusively scaled to address real-world challenges. His article, published in The Indian Express, underlines Modi's ambition to democratize technology access.
President Vučić also took to social media platform X to express his enthusiasm about participating in the 2026 AI Impact Summit alongside Modi, showcasing the event's international appeal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Kick Off in Geneva
Tense Talks in Geneva: The Quest for Peace in Ukraine
Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations
Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation
Colombia and Gulf Clan: Peace Talks Resume Amid Uncertainty