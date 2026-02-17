Global AI Focus: Serbia Applauds India's Tech Ambition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on Tuesday for acknowledging the significance of the ongoing AI Impact Summit. Vučić, in a newspaper article, expressed how the summit elevates India's position in global AI discussions.

Vučić attended the summit in New Delhi with the objective of exploring how artificial intelligence can be responsibly and inclusively scaled to address real-world challenges. His article, published in The Indian Express, underlines Modi's ambition to democratize technology access.

President Vučić also took to social media platform X to express his enthusiasm about participating in the 2026 AI Impact Summit alongside Modi, showcasing the event's international appeal.

