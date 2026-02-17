Left Menu

Volatile U.S. Stock Market Faces AI Uncertainty and Financials Rally

The U.S. stock market experienced volatility amid concerns over AI's impact on technology stocks, postulating a shift in Wall Street's dynamics. Financials outperformed, driven by names like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan. AI developments in China and inflation figures remain focal points, influencing investor sentiment and potential interest rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:53 IST
The main U.S. stock indexes fluctuated in volatile trading on Tuesday following a long weekend, with notable movements among heavyweight technology stocks. A recent AI-led selloff had left its mark, yet the financial sector managed to outshine the broader market.

The S&P 500's information technology sector slightly recovered, gaining some ground as Nvidia and Apple's rises were offset by Microsoft's decline. Investors grew cautious as artificial intelligence's potential to disrupt business models triggered last week's significant selloff among software firms, brokerages, and transport companies, leading to the steepest weekly decline since last November for Wall Street's major indexes.

Concerns over Chinese AI advancements intensified market uncertainties. Alibaba recently unveiled their Qwen 3.5 AI model, designed for executing complex tasks independently, pressuring software stocks further as the S&P 500 software index dropped by 1.4%. High-profile names, such as CrowdStrike, Adobe, and Salesforce, experienced notable losses amid indiscriminate selling in the tech domain.

