Pentagon Targets Alibaba in Military Concerns
The Trump administration may soon add Alibaba to a list of companies allegedly supporting China's military. While the Pentagon's 1260H list does not enforce sanctions, it influences U.S. suppliers about the military's stance. Some listed firms have challenged their inclusion legally.
The Trump administration is poised to add companies, including Alibaba, to a regulatory list implicating them in support of China's military. The decision, expected as soon as Friday, has drawn scrutiny and legal action from some firms.
Inclusion on the 1260H list, managed by the Pentagon, does not directly sanction these Chinese companies. However, it serves as a signal to U.S. suppliers and government agencies, hinting at the military's wariness of these entities.
Firms listed on the Pentagon's registry have protested through legal challenges, questioning the grounds of their inclusion and its implications for their business operations with U.S. partners.
