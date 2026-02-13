Left Menu

U.S. to Add Alibaba to Pentagon's 1260H List

The Trump administration plans to add several companies, including Alibaba, to a list of firms allegedly supporting China's military. This list, known as the Pentagon's 1260H, does not directly impose sanctions but signals the U.S. military's stance and affects its suppliers. Some firms have contested their inclusion legally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:37 IST
U.S. to Add Alibaba to Pentagon's 1260H List
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is set to expand its list of companies allegedly linked to China's military efforts by adding major names such as Alibaba. This could happen as soon as Friday, according to reliable sources.

Classified as the Pentagon's 1260H list, this registry does not enact immediate sanctions on the companies in question. Still, it serves as a clear signal of the U.S. military's views on these entities to its suppliers and related government agencies.

Several affected firms have already taken legal action against their inclusion on this list, challenging the U.S. government's stance and seeking a reevaluation of their supposed connections with China's military.

TRENDING

1
Alibaba Faces Pentagon Restrictions Amid U.S.-China Tensions

Alibaba Faces Pentagon Restrictions Amid U.S.-China Tensions

 Global
2
Financial Clarity Sought in Global Ayyappa Sangamam's Spending Controversy

Financial Clarity Sought in Global Ayyappa Sangamam's Spending Controversy

 India
3
Defamation Drama: Bombay High Court Steps In

Defamation Drama: Bombay High Court Steps In

 India
4
Escalating Forest Fires in Jammu: A Call for Action

Escalating Forest Fires in Jammu: A Call for Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026