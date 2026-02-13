U.S. to Add Alibaba to Pentagon's 1260H List
The Trump administration plans to add several companies, including Alibaba, to a list of firms allegedly supporting China's military. This list, known as the Pentagon's 1260H, does not directly impose sanctions but signals the U.S. military's stance and affects its suppliers. Some firms have contested their inclusion legally.
The Trump administration is set to expand its list of companies allegedly linked to China's military efforts by adding major names such as Alibaba. This could happen as soon as Friday, according to reliable sources.
Classified as the Pentagon's 1260H list, this registry does not enact immediate sanctions on the companies in question. Still, it serves as a clear signal of the U.S. military's views on these entities to its suppliers and related government agencies.
Several affected firms have already taken legal action against their inclusion on this list, challenging the U.S. government's stance and seeking a reevaluation of their supposed connections with China's military.
