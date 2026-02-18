AstroSage AI: Transforming Astrology with Innovation and AI

Delhi-based AstroSage AI continues its upward trajectory, revolutionizing astrology through cutting-edge AI innovation. Boasting over 80 million downloads, the platform averages a 20% monthly boost in revenue, attributing its success to AI-driven services tailored to users' needs.

Founded in 2001, AstroSage leverages a rich history of technological advancements, with its Mobile Kundli app spearheading India's early adoption of mobile astrology. Today, its AI astrologers average a 4.6 user rating, outperforming similar human-based services on the platform.

AstroSage AI's dedication to delivering quality astrology services through advanced AI and voice technology positions it as a leader in the market while setting the stage for global expansion to countries including France and Japan.

