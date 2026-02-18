AstroSage AI: Transforming Astrology with Innovation and AI
AstroSage AI, India's leading astrology platform, reports a consistent 20% monthly revenue growth since integrating AI. With 80 million downloads and 1.5 million daily users, it emphasizes AI-driven personalized astrology experiences. Pioneering since 2001, AstroSage plans international expansion while maintaining high-profit margins and innovation in AI technologies.
- Country:
- India
Delhi-based AstroSage AI continues its upward trajectory, revolutionizing astrology through cutting-edge AI innovation. Boasting over 80 million downloads, the platform averages a 20% monthly boost in revenue, attributing its success to AI-driven services tailored to users' needs.
Founded in 2001, AstroSage leverages a rich history of technological advancements, with its Mobile Kundli app spearheading India's early adoption of mobile astrology. Today, its AI astrologers average a 4.6 user rating, outperforming similar human-based services on the platform.
AstroSage AI's dedication to delivering quality astrology services through advanced AI and voice technology positions it as a leader in the market while setting the stage for global expansion to countries including France and Japan.
(With inputs from agencies.)