Left Menu

AstroSage AI: Transforming Astrology with Innovation and AI

AstroSage AI, India's leading astrology platform, reports a consistent 20% monthly revenue growth since integrating AI. With 80 million downloads and 1.5 million daily users, it emphasizes AI-driven personalized astrology experiences. Pioneering since 2001, AstroSage plans international expansion while maintaining high-profit margins and innovation in AI technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:45 IST
AstroSage AI: Transforming Astrology with Innovation and AI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi-based AstroSage AI continues its upward trajectory, revolutionizing astrology through cutting-edge AI innovation. Boasting over 80 million downloads, the platform averages a 20% monthly boost in revenue, attributing its success to AI-driven services tailored to users' needs.

Founded in 2001, AstroSage leverages a rich history of technological advancements, with its Mobile Kundli app spearheading India's early adoption of mobile astrology. Today, its AI astrologers average a 4.6 user rating, outperforming similar human-based services on the platform.

AstroSage AI's dedication to delivering quality astrology services through advanced AI and voice technology positions it as a leader in the market while setting the stage for global expansion to countries including France and Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Gears Up for Assam Assembly Elections

Congress Gears Up for Assam Assembly Elections

 India
2
Dramatic Rooftop Rescue after Cylinder Blast Triggers Building Fire

Dramatic Rooftop Rescue after Cylinder Blast Triggers Building Fire

 India
3
India's IT Industry Poised for $750 Billion Transformation

India's IT Industry Poised for $750 Billion Transformation

 India
4
Investor Pressure and Infant Formula Recall Shake Nestle and Danone

Investor Pressure and Infant Formula Recall Shake Nestle and Danone

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026