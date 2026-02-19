Court Battle: Palantir Wins Partial Injunction Against Former Employees

A federal judge in Manhattan has issued a ruling partially in favor of Palantir Technologies in its legal battle against Percepta AI, a company founded by two former Palantir employees. Judge Paul Oetken has granted Palantir's injunction to prevent former employees from soliciting current Palantir workers to join their new venture, Percepta AI.

However, the judge declined Palantir's request to entirely block the former employees from working at Percepta, despite claims they used Palantir's confidential information to create a 'copycat' firm. The detailed judicial opinion remains sealed, though a redacted version will be made public after both parties agree on necessary redactions.

Percepta, backed by General Catalyst, is at the center of the lawsuit, which accuses the former employees of breaching non-compete and confidentiality agreements. The court decision allows Percepta's team to continue operations while awaiting further legal proceedings. The lawsuit underscores the competitive tensions in the tech industry over proprietary technology and talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)