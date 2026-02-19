Left Menu

Microsoft's Cloud Under Scrutiny Over ICE Use

Microsoft addressed concerns that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) might be using its cloud technology for mass surveillance. The company clarified that it provides productivity tools to ICE and urged for clear legal guidelines on technology use in law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 09:49 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 09:49 IST
Microsoft issued a statement on Wednesday denying that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency uses its technology for mass surveillance of civilians. The tech giant confirmed supplying cloud-based productivity and collaboration tools to ICE, responding to a report by The Guardian.

The Guardian highlighted ICE's escalated use of Microsoft's Azure cloud platform, tripling its data storage in a six-month span amid increased arrest and deportation activities. While Microsoft's policy bans technology use for civilian mass surveillance, the company emphasized that it doesn't believe ICE engages in such practices.

Microsoft is calling for Congress, the executive branch, and the courts to establish precise legal boundaries on the use of emerging technologies by law enforcement. This follows the contentious immigration policies under President Trump, which have sparked criticism and internal protests at tech companies like Microsoft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

