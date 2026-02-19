Left Menu

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Charting the Future with Ethics and Innovation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlights India's leadership at the AI Impact Summit 2026, emphasizing India's commitment to ethical AI development. The summit highlights innovations in AI across multiple sectors, bringing together global leaders to discuss AI's future role in economic and social progress.

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Charting the Future with Ethics and Innovation
On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized India's leadership potential at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The event, according to Shah, builds on achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, setting ethical AI directions rooted in India's cultural commitment to universal happiness and welfare.

At the summit, Prime Minister Modi introduced India's AI vision 'MANAV,' to guide the future with principles of morality and data sovereignty. The event stands as India's pledge to continually fuel societal progress through innovation and democracy.

The summit, hosted from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, features key global figures and tech leaders discussing AI's impact across various sectors. The theme 'Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay' aligns with the event's working groups focusing on diverse AI applications like economic growth, safety, and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

