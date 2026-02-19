India AI Impact Summit 2026: Charting the Future with Ethics and Innovation

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized India's leadership potential at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The event, according to Shah, builds on achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, setting ethical AI directions rooted in India's cultural commitment to universal happiness and welfare.

At the summit, Prime Minister Modi introduced India's AI vision 'MANAV,' to guide the future with principles of morality and data sovereignty. The event stands as India's pledge to continually fuel societal progress through innovation and democracy.

The summit, hosted from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, features key global figures and tech leaders discussing AI's impact across various sectors. The theme 'Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay' aligns with the event's working groups focusing on diverse AI applications like economic growth, safety, and inclusivity.

