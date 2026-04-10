Left Menu

Allegations of Misinformation and Cyber Attacks Amid Kerala Assembly Polls

LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan accused the UDF of spreading misinformation and engaging in personal attacks during the Kerala Assembly polls. He emphasized the visible development under LDF's decade-long rule. CPI(M) leader Kadakampally Surendran echoed similar experiences of cyber and communal attacks, maintaining optimism for an LDF victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:43 IST
Allegations of Misinformation and Cyber Attacks Amid Kerala Assembly Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

T P Ramakrishnan, LDF convener, accused the Congress-led UDF of disseminating misinformation and launching personal attacks during the concluded Kerala Assembly elections.

He contended that these falsehoods, amplified by the media, targeted him and fellow candidates through social media character assassinations.

Both he and CPI(M) leader Kadakampally Surendran cited these challenges alongside opposition from the BJP, yet maintained optimism for electoral success.

TRENDING

1
Vertigo TV and Balaji Studios Forge Path for Innovative Hindi Microdramas

Vertigo TV and Balaji Studios Forge Path for Innovative Hindi Microdramas

 India
2
Congress Claims Modi's U-Turn on Women's Reservation a Disguise for Governance Failures

Congress Claims Modi's U-Turn on Women's Reservation a Disguise for Governan...

 India
3
Dollar's Largest Weekly Drop Since January Amid Middle East Ceasefire Hopes

Dollar's Largest Weekly Drop Since January Amid Middle East Ceasefire Hopes

 Global
4
Global Tensions: Negotiations Amidst Conflicts

Global Tensions: Negotiations Amidst Conflicts

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026