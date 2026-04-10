Allegations of Misinformation and Cyber Attacks Amid Kerala Assembly Polls
LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan accused the UDF of spreading misinformation and engaging in personal attacks during the Kerala Assembly polls. He emphasized the visible development under LDF's decade-long rule. CPI(M) leader Kadakampally Surendran echoed similar experiences of cyber and communal attacks, maintaining optimism for an LDF victory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:43 IST
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T P Ramakrishnan, LDF convener, accused the Congress-led UDF of disseminating misinformation and launching personal attacks during the concluded Kerala Assembly elections.
He contended that these falsehoods, amplified by the media, targeted him and fellow candidates through social media character assassinations.
Both he and CPI(M) leader Kadakampally Surendran cited these challenges alongside opposition from the BJP, yet maintained optimism for electoral success.