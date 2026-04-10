Allegations of Misinformation and Cyber Attacks Amid Kerala Assembly Polls

T P Ramakrishnan, LDF convener, accused the Congress-led UDF of disseminating misinformation and launching personal attacks during the concluded Kerala Assembly elections.

He contended that these falsehoods, amplified by the media, targeted him and fellow candidates through social media character assassinations.

Both he and CPI(M) leader Kadakampally Surendran cited these challenges alongside opposition from the BJP, yet maintained optimism for electoral success.