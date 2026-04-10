Cameron Green's Stellar Comeback: IPL's Costly Crusader

Cameron Green re-entered the bowling fray for Kolkata Knight Riders during Thursday's IPL match, hoping to break their winless streak. However, his efforts fell short despite his significant $2.77 million price tag as the most expensive overseas recruit.

Green, recovering from a back injury, initially impressed with an unbeaten 32-run contribution to Kolkata's 181-4. His return to the bowling crease, although met with cheers, saw mixed results, including the dismissal of Lucknow's captain Rishabh Pant but also an expensive over.

Ultimately, Lucknow managed a last-ball victory, deepening Kolkata's challenges in the season. With optimism, Kolkata's Rovman Powell emphasized the team's potential to improve, stating that peaking later in the season could still change their fortunes.