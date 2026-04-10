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Keisuke Honda's Next Adventure: Scoring Goals in Singapore

Keisuke Honda, a former Japan international soccer player, will join FC Jurong in Singapore for the next season. The 39-year-old midfielder aims to win the league and pursue a Guinness record for goals in multinational leagues. Honda has played for clubs in 11 countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:42 IST
Keisuke Honda's Next Adventure: Scoring Goals in Singapore

Keisuke Honda, the former Japan international soccer star, has set his sights on a new chapter in Singapore. The 39-year-old will bring his global goal-scoring prowess to FC Jurong next season, as the club confirmed on Friday. Honda aims to conquer the league while on his quest for a Guinness record.

Throughout his illustrious career, Honda has traversed the globe, playing in notable clubs such as AC Milan and CSKA Moscow. His journey has spanned continents, from Japan and Australia to Brazil and Russia. Now, as he approaches 40, Honda is not slowing down. 'Winning the league with FC Jurong is my primary goal,' he declared.

With 98 caps for Japan and having scored in three consecutive World Cups, Honda's legacy is undeniable. He also held the role of head coach for Cambodia's national team until 2023. As FC Jurong undergoes rebranding efforts, Honda's addition to the squad marks a pivotal moment in the team's evolution.

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