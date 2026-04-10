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Strengthening Ties: India-U.S. Partnership Against Global Threats

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with FBI Director Kash Patel in the U.S. to discuss enhancing cooperation on counter-terrorism, organized crime, and narcotics. His visit includes meetings with key officials after a U.S.-Iran ceasefire agreement. The engagement highlights the India-U.S. strategic partnership against global threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:39 IST
Strengthening Ties: India-U.S. Partnership Against Global Threats
Vikram Misri
  • Country:
  • United States

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a crucial meeting with FBI Director Kash Patel in Washington, focusing on enhancing the strong India-U.S. partnership in combating terrorism, organized crime, and narcotics. This significant interaction signifies the ongoing strategic collaboration between the two nations in addressing global security challenges.

The meeting took place amid a series of diplomatic discussions during Misri's three-day visit to the U.S., where he has already engaged with several high-ranking American officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio. These exchanges underscore the mutual commitment to tackling shared international threats.

The talks occur against the backdrop of a recent U.S.-Iran ceasefire, which aims to mollify tensions over nuclear armament issues. This diplomatic endeavor by Misri reiterates India's active role in global peacekeeping, aligning with U.S. efforts to stabilize regional conflicts through strategic partnerships.

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