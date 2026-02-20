AI: India's Gateway to Global Technological Leadership

Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon underscored the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) during the AI Impact Summit, noting the technology's ability to create new devices, experiences, and services.

Amon highlighted India's unique position to capitalize on AI advancements, comparing it to the country's rapid adoption of mobile internet. He pointed out AI's potential to revolutionize various sectors, including manufacturing, smart cities, healthcare, education, and agriculture, contributing to India's role as a global manufacturing hub.

The Qualcomm CEO emphasized the importance of democratizing AI to enhance global welfare, suggesting that India's extensive mobile data usage is a stepping stone for embracing AI-driven change. Amon stressed that the integration of AI would replicate the monumental shift from voice to data in mobile telephony, offering vast opportunities for technological leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)