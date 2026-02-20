Dell Unveils AI Blueprint for India's Digital Future at Impact Summit
Dell Technologies introduced its 'AI India Blueprint' at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, aiming to transform India's digital landscape by establishing AI as a fundamental part of the country's infrastructure. The blueprint emphasizes nationwide deployment, sustainable strategies, and workforce development to support India's long-term goals under Viksit Bharat 2047.
Dell Technologies has launched its 'AI India Blueprint' at the 2026 India AI Impact Summit. The blueprint is designed to integrate artificial intelligence as a crucial component of India's digital public infrastructure, aligning with Viksit Bharat 2047's goals.
The document, titled Advancing India's AI Future: A Blueprint for Trusted, Secure and Nationwide Success, seeks to transition AI from isolated projects to a national capability. It integrates with significant policy areas, such as the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, through pillars focusing on investment, innovation, and evolution.
The plan forecasts India's AI workloads to grow by 30% annually up to 2030, with data centers potentially consuming 8% of the nation's electricity. Dell advocates for coordinated development of compute capacities, workforce readiness, and energy-efficient strategies to advance AI as a tool for economic and governance enhancements.
