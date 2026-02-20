STT GDC India Launches Fourth Data Centre in Chennai

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India) has unveiled its fourth data centre in Chennai, established at the Siruseri campus. This move signifies an expansion in the city's digital infrastructure, designed to support AI and cloud technology demands. The new facility was ceremoniously e-inaugurated by Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, Thiru M.K. Stalin, on February 12, 2026.

This strategic development, part of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu government, includes a proposed investment of Rs. 4,200 crore to bolster AI-ready data centre infrastructure. With this launch and others in the pipeline, STT GDC India aims to transform Chennai into a central hub for digital innovation.

The company continues its significant growth phase with plans to expand its presence across multiple states in India. With over 30 data centres in 10 cities and plans for more, STT GDC India positions itself at the forefront of the country's digital transformation journey.

