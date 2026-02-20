Left Menu

STT GDC India Launches Fourth Data Centre in Chennai

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India has launched a fourth data centre in Chennai, expanding its presence in Tamil Nadu. The Siruseri facility marks a significant step in the company's growth, reflecting its commitment to building AI-ready infrastructure to support the digital economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:38 IST
STT GDC India Launches Fourth Data Centre in Chennai
  • Country:
  • India

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India) has unveiled its fourth data centre in Chennai, established at the Siruseri campus. This move signifies an expansion in the city's digital infrastructure, designed to support AI and cloud technology demands. The new facility was ceremoniously e-inaugurated by Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, Thiru M.K. Stalin, on February 12, 2026.

This strategic development, part of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu government, includes a proposed investment of Rs. 4,200 crore to bolster AI-ready data centre infrastructure. With this launch and others in the pipeline, STT GDC India aims to transform Chennai into a central hub for digital innovation.

The company continues its significant growth phase with plans to expand its presence across multiple states in India. With over 30 data centres in 10 cities and plans for more, STT GDC India positions itself at the forefront of the country's digital transformation journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI Summit protest: Delhi Police registers case under various sections, including criminal conspiracy, against IYC workers: Officials.

AI Summit protest: Delhi Police registers case under various sections, inclu...

 India
2
Freed from Detention: The Sao Saga at NTPC Mines

Freed from Detention: The Sao Saga at NTPC Mines

 India
3
Lula Advocates for Maduro's Domestic Trial Amidst Global Tensions

Lula Advocates for Maduro's Domestic Trial Amidst Global Tensions

 Global
4
Infantino's Surprising Presence at Board of Peace Sparks IOC Scrutiny

Infantino's Surprising Presence at Board of Peace Sparks IOC Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026