FCC Encourages Patriotic Programming for 250th U.S. Anniversary

In a move to promote national pride, FCC Chair Brendan Carr called on U.S. broadcasters to voluntarily air patriotic, pro-America content to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Carr suggested that broadcasters participate by airing nonpartisan public service announcements and segments focused on civic education and American history. Networks are encouraged to start each broadcast day with the 'Star Spangled Banner' or the Pledge of Allegiance, and feature music by famed American composers such as John Philip Sousa, Aaron Copland, Duke Ellington, or George Gershwin.

This announcement comes amidst ongoing tensions between the Trump-led FCC and broadcast networks.

