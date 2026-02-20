Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious Leap Towards a Knowledge Economy
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced initiatives to transform the state into a knowledge and creator economy hub, focusing on AI and quantum technology. At the 2026 India AI Impact Summit, Naidu engaged in partnerships with global tech leaders to foster innovation and clean energy projects in the state.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a comprehensive plan to transform the state into a leading hub for knowledge and creator economy, placing a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence and quantum technology.
During the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, Naidu highlighted the state's abundant tech-savvy youth and outlined government plans to train them in futuristic technologies. The initiative seeks global collaborations to expand the creator economy and secure Andhra Pradesh's position as a knowledge hub.
Naidu held discussions with technology leaders and industrialists, exploring partnerships in AI, clean energy, and innovation. Key meetings included conversations with Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and Autodesk AI Head Mike Haley, aiming to bring significant technology investments to the state.
