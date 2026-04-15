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Erica Schwartz Tapped for CDC Leadership Role

The White House is considering Erica Schwartz as the new leader of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This report surfaced from The Washington Post, citing unnamed sources. Schwartz has previously served as deputy U.S. surgeon general during President Donald Trump's first term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 07:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 07:32 IST
Erica Schwartz Tapped for CDC Leadership Role

The White House is reportedly considering Erica Schwartz for the position of head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This development was first reported by The Washington Post on Tuesday, with the newspaper citing three anonymous sources who confirmed the possible appointment.

Erica Schwartz has a distinguished background in public health, having served as the deputy U.S. surgeon general during the first term of President Donald Trump. Her potential leadership of the CDC comes amidst ongoing public health challenges and the agency's vital role in safeguarding the nation's health.

As the government deliberates on its choice, Schwartz's experience in the public health sector is seen as a strong asset that might shape the future direction of the CDC.

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