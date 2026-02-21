Nvidia's Quarter: A Key Indicator for AI-Touched Markets

Investors are closely monitoring Nvidia's upcoming financial results, hoping for stability amid a turbulent U.S. stock market affected by AI-related concerns and the recent Supreme Court decision overturning President Donald Trump's trade tariffs. The ruling initially boosted stocks and Treasury yields but left investors uncertain about future trade actions and government responses.

Apart from Nvidia's crucial report, Wall Street anticipates key tech-sector earnings, including those from software firms grappling with AI business impacts. Nvidia, the largest semiconductor company, is set to reveal its fiscal results, guiding market expectations for the prominent tech sector and its influence on broader indexes.

Nvidia's impact on major indexes is significant, with analysts predicting a 71% earnings per share rise. CEO Jensen Huang's remarks during the conference call may shape AI industry outlooks. Amid market shifts, software companies like Salesforce and Intuit face new pressures to adapt, while energy and industrial sectors gain momentum.

