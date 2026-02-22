Left Menu

Embraer's Strategic Push in India: KC-390 as a Game-Changer

Brazilian aerospace firm, Embraer, is positioning its KC-390 Millennium as the top contender in India's search for new military transport aircraft. Highlighting partnerships and potential production in India, Embraer aims to make India a hub for the Asia-Pacific market while promoting its aircraft as a versatile, advanced alternative to competitors.

Updated: 22-02-2026
  • India

Brazil's Embraer is actively pitching its KC-390 Millennium to India as the nation seeks to modernize its military transport aircraft fleet. As part of an effort to gain India as a primary production base for the Asia-Pacific market, company president Francisco Gomes Neto has highlighted the aircraft's versatility and alignment with NATO forces.

If successful, Embraer plans to install a maintenance hub in India and leverage its partnership with Mahindra to advance its bid. The KC-390—lauded for its speed, load capacity, and modern avionics—is showcased as an alternative to the IAF's aging Soviet-era planes and Lockheed Martin's C-130J.

Emphasizing recent collaborations, Embraer has also signed an enhanced MoU with Adani Defence to enhance India's Regional Transport Aircraft programme, underscoring the company's commitment to both the military and civilian aerospace sectors in the region.

