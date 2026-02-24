Ai+ Smartphone Launches AIoT Ecosystem with NovaPods & NovaWatch; Announces Pulse 2 Launch on March 2

Ai+ Smartphone today launched its expansion into the AIoT ecosystem with the launch of NovaPods and NovaWatch. The brand also announced its next wave of smartphones, the Pulse 2 and the Nova 2 series, with Pulse 2 scheduled to launch on March 2, followed by Nova 2 Series. Positioned as the next step in Ai+ smartphone's mission to democratise technology in India, Pulse 2 is designed to feel simpler, smoother, and more confidence-building at accessible price points, and will offer a 50MP AI dual camera and 8MP front camera for photography across lighting conditions and the perfect selfie moment, the slimmest 6000mAh battery for all-day use, and Android 16 on NxtQuantum OS out of the box. The leap into audio and wearables comes less than a year after Ai+ debuted in July 2025, in which time the brand has already built nearly one million users. NovaPods and NovaWatch go on sale on Flipkart from February 27, 12 PM. The launch spans wireless audio, biometric earbuds, open-wear lifestyle formats, fitness wearables, and kids' 4G smartwatches, with pricing ranging from Rs. 699 to Rs. 7,999. With all products, the brand extends its promise: to make everyday technology feel more seamless, more useful, and more within reach. ''In under a year, nearly one million users chose Ai+, and that trust is what we're building on,'' said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone and Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies. ''This AIoT launch takes our ecosystem from phones to the moments around the phone: music, movement, health, and family safety. We're entering multiple categories at once, disrupting across price segments from day one, with one clear focus: integration, accessibility, and scale.'' On the audio side, the NovaPods lineup includes Go, Pro, and Clips, engineered to meet distinct listening needs while maintaining consistent performance across daily essentials like endurance and call clarity. Devices offer up to 30 hours of playback (model-dependent), multi-mic ENC for clearer calls, and IPX4 protection across the range. The Clips, particularly, offer a Fashion Forward Tech approach, offering tech that can double as a fashion accessory. In wearables, NovaWatch extends the same intent: useful features, clean design, and a product experience that fits real routines. The Ai+ Wearbuds introduce an innovative hybrid format that combines a smartwatch with detachable earbuds, giving users more capability without carrying more devices. NovaWatch Kids 4G brings family-first connectivity with geo-fencing, 4G calling, and SOS alerts, while NovaWatch Active features a first-ever squircle display, reminiscent of classic avant-garde designs. Sujith Agashe, Vice President, Electronics at Flipkart, said, ''At Flipkart, our focus has always been on democratizing access to technology for customers across India. The expansion of Ai+ into the AIoT space is a pivotal step in that journey. With NovaPods and NovaWatch, Ai+ is delivering a connected ecosystem that brings together innovative features, modern design, and compelling price points. Leveraging Flipkart's scale and wide reach, we are excited to bring the next-generation connected devices to millions of our consumers.'' Across audio and wearables, the portfolio also carries a strong design throughline: bold, expressive finishes spanning deep metallic blacks and forest tones, chrome accents, pastels, and sport-inspired hues, bringing a cohesive identity to the ecosystem. AIoT Product Portfolio: Product MRP Key Specifications NovaPods Go Rs. 699 10mm drivers, Dual Mic, 60ms latency, Bluetooth 5.4, up to 6.5H buds / 24H total, Type C charging, Touch control, App support, IPX4 NovaPods Pro Rs. 1,999 10mm drivers, Active Noise Cancellation, Six Mic, 45ms latency, Bluetooth 6.0, up to 5H buds / 30H total, Dual device connection, Hall switch tech, IPX4 NovaPod Clips Rs. 3,999 10mm drivers, Dual Mic, 50ms latency, Bluetooth 6.0, up to 6H buds / 16H total, Open-wear design, Touch control, Hall switch tech, IPX4, 50ms Low Latency NovaWatch Active Rs. 2,499 1.73 inch AMOLED, 466x466 resolution, Silicone strap, Functional crown, Bluetooth calling, Dial Pad, IP68, Heart rate, SpO2, Sleep tracking, 300mAh battery NovaWatch Kids 4G Rs. 2,999 1.69 inch HD TFT, 240x280 resolution, GPS, 4G calling, SOS, Geo-fencing, Video call, IP67, 800mAh battery Ai+ Wearbuds Rs. 7,999 1.43 inch AMOLED, 466x466 resolution, Built-in detachable earbuds, Bluetooth 5.3 dual mode, 2GB storage, HR & SpO2, ENC calling, Watch 310mAh battery, Earbuds 25mAh each, IPX4 Buds About Ai+ Ai+ is India's fastest-growing technology brand, built from the ground up to serve a future shaped by applied intelligence and sovereign innovation. At its core is NxtQuantum OS, India's first native mobile operating system, designed for performance, privacy, and purposeful simplicity. Every Ai+ device blends clean design, battery-optimised hardware, and applied intelligent software to elevate everyday experiences by Adding A Plus. From redefining smartphones under the Ai+ Smartphone banner to pioneering the Laptab and now the NovaPods as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ is creating new product categories and a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ stands for more than specs - it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology. About NxtQuantum Shift Technologies NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive.

