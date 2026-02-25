Left Menu

Court Throws Out xAI's Trade Secret Lawsuit Against OpenAI

A California judge dismissed xAI's lawsuit against OpenAI, which accused OpenAI of trade secret theft. The judge stated that xAI failed to prove OpenAI's misconduct. xAI plans to file an amended complaint and has also sued a former engineer for allegedly taking trade secrets to OpenAI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 04:58 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 04:58 IST
Court Throws Out xAI's Trade Secret Lawsuit Against OpenAI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal decision, a federal judge in California dismissed a lawsuit from xAI, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup, against its competitor OpenAI. The lawsuit accused OpenAI of stealing trade secrets, but U.S. District Judge Rita Lin ruled that xAI had not sufficiently alleged any misconduct by OpenAI.

Judge Lin noted the lack of allegations directly against OpenAI, emphasizing that xAI did not provide evidence that OpenAI induced xAI's former employees to misappropriate its trade secrets. The judge has allowed xAI until March 17 to file an amended complaint if new evidence arises, while a separate lawsuit targets a former xAI engineer.

OpenAI welcomed the dismissal, describing the lawsuit as unfounded and part of Musk's broader campaign against the Microsoft-backed company. The legal battle continues, with Musk claiming $134.5 billion in damages for OpenAI's transition to a for-profit entity, an issue that will see jury selection in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devastating Rains Lead to Tragedy in Southeastern Brazil

Devastating Rains Lead to Tragedy in Southeastern Brazil

 Global
2
Trump's Vision: Transforming Dulles Airport's Future

Trump's Vision: Transforming Dulles Airport's Future

 Global
3
Mexico Assures World Cup Safety Amid Cartel Violence

Mexico Assures World Cup Safety Amid Cartel Violence

 Global
4
Apple Investors Dismiss China's Manufacturing Dependence Concerns

Apple Investors Dismiss China's Manufacturing Dependence Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026