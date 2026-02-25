Global Sports Events Unshaken Amidst Jalisco Turmoil

Following the death of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, known as 'El Mencho,' violence has flared in Jalisco, Mexico. The incident has led to the indefinite postponement of several soccer games, with FIFA keeping a close watch on the situation in Guadalajara, a city set to host the 2026 World Cup.

Despite the unrest, FIFA officials have assured the public that the World Cup preparations remain on track. Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus confirmed there would be no changes to host cities, and international football federations are monitoring the situation to ensure safety.

In other sports, the Mexican Open tennis tournament will proceed in Acapulco under strict security measures. Similarly, the Merida Open women's tournament continues, with increased police presence. Airlines have suspended flights in response to the violence, although no civilian casualties have been reported.