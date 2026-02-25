States Unite Against Vaccine Policy Overhaul
Fourteen Democratic-led states have filed a multistate lawsuit against the Trump administration challenging changes to the federal childhood vaccine schedule. The revised guidelines, issued by the CDC, now recommend parents consult healthcare providers regarding immunizations. This legal action follows opposition from medical organizations concerned about potential declines in vaccination rates.
The new schedule, endorsed by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., advises parents to engage in shared clinical decision-making with healthcare providers. This development has prompted concern among medical organizations about the potential decline in vaccination rates.
The legal action follows a separate lawsuit by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Participating states, including California, Arizona, Connecticut, and others, assert they will be impacted by increased healthcare costs associated with treating preventable diseases and combating misinformation.
