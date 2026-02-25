States Unite Against Vaccine Policy Overhaul

Fourteen Democratic-led states are taking legal action against the Trump administration in response to alterations in the federal government's childhood vaccine schedule. Announced on Tuesday, the lawsuit challenges the removal of universal recommendations for several vaccines, as outlined by the CDC's updated immunization guidelines.

The new schedule, endorsed by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., advises parents to engage in shared clinical decision-making with healthcare providers. This development has prompted concern among medical organizations about the potential decline in vaccination rates.

The legal action follows a separate lawsuit by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Participating states, including California, Arizona, Connecticut, and others, assert they will be impacted by increased healthcare costs associated with treating preventable diseases and combating misinformation.

