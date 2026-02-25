Reviving the Keystone XL: Carney's Trade Gambit

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, in efforts to ease trade tensions, proposed the revival of sections of the canceled Keystone XL pipeline to U.S. President Donald Trump. The suggestion came during an October meeting at the White House where Carney was addressing concerns over U.S. tariffs on Canadian exports.

South Bow, the Canadian company that acquired Keystone XL assets, is contemplating using existing infrastructure to increase Canadian oil exports to the United States by approximately 12.5%. This strategic push could form part of Canada's negotiations in the forthcoming CUSMA review.

Although the Canadian government remains uninvolved with South Bow's plans, energy issues are expected to feature prominently in trade discussions. Bridger Pipeline has submitted a construction proposal extending from Montana to Wyoming, aiming to transport significant volumes of Canadian crude to the U.S. market.