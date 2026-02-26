LTM Joins Forces with NVIDIA: Revolutionizing India's Tax System

LTM, undergoing a name change to LTIMindtree, announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to advance India's tax analytics under the Insight 2.0 initiative.

The partnership seeks to modernize tax administration using cutting-edge AI and data analytics with NVIDIA's AI infrastructure integral to this change.

LTM's BlueVerse platform will offer real-time insights and support features like an automated helpdesk, aiming for greater tax compliance and citizen satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)