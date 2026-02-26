LTM Joins Forces with NVIDIA: Revolutionizing India's Tax System
LTM partners with NVIDIA to enhance India's tax analytics platform through the Insight 2.0 initiative. This collaboration aims to improve tax administration with AI and advanced analytics, featuring the BlueVerse platform for secure, AI-driven governance. It supports features like smart citizen portals and AI helpdesk assistance for enhanced compliance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:48 IST
LTM, undergoing a name change to LTIMindtree, announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to advance India's tax analytics under the Insight 2.0 initiative.
The partnership seeks to modernize tax administration using cutting-edge AI and data analytics with NVIDIA's AI infrastructure integral to this change.
LTM's BlueVerse platform will offer real-time insights and support features like an automated helpdesk, aiming for greater tax compliance and citizen satisfaction.
