Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks Response in High-Profile Pune Porsche Case

The Supreme Court requested a response from Maharashtra regarding a bail plea in the 2024 Pune Porsche accident case, where a 17-year-old allegedly drove under the influence, causing fatalities. The court previously granted bail to some accused while criticizing parental negligence. The next hearing is on March 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 13:24 IST
Supreme Court Seeks Response in High-Profile Pune Porsche Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has called upon the Maharashtra government to respond to a bail application in connection with the 2024 Pune Porsche accident. The accident involved a 17-year-old who reportedly drove under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of two IT professionals in Pune.

A bench consisting of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan issued a notice to the state as part of Vishal Agarwal's appeal against a Bombay High Court decision that denied him bail. Notably, the court had highlighted parental responsibility in juvenile-related incidents, granting bail to some accused who had been in custody for an extended period.

The incident has sparked widespread attention, particularly regarding the role of parents and other accomplices. Hearings are set to continue in March, with recent legal maneuvers demonstrating the complexities and ongoing legal dilemmas surrounding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jeeno Thitikul Struggles in HSBC Women's World Championship First Round

Jeeno Thitikul Struggles in HSBC Women's World Championship First Round

 Singapore
2
European Stocks Steady Amid Mixed Corporate Earnings and AI Prospects

European Stocks Steady Amid Mixed Corporate Earnings and AI Prospects

 Global
3
Greenland Tightens Grip on Foreign Real Estate Amid Surging U.S. Interest

Greenland Tightens Grip on Foreign Real Estate Amid Surging U.S. Interest

 Global
4
South Korea and UAE Forge $35 Billion Defence Alliance

South Korea and UAE Forge $35 Billion Defence Alliance

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026