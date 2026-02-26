Supreme Court Seeks Response in High-Profile Pune Porsche Case

The Supreme Court has called upon the Maharashtra government to respond to a bail application in connection with the 2024 Pune Porsche accident. The accident involved a 17-year-old who reportedly drove under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of two IT professionals in Pune.

A bench consisting of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan issued a notice to the state as part of Vishal Agarwal's appeal against a Bombay High Court decision that denied him bail. Notably, the court had highlighted parental responsibility in juvenile-related incidents, granting bail to some accused who had been in custody for an extended period.

The incident has sparked widespread attention, particularly regarding the role of parents and other accomplices. Hearings are set to continue in March, with recent legal maneuvers demonstrating the complexities and ongoing legal dilemmas surrounding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)