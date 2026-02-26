IIT Madras Charts Greener Roads for Zero-Emission Trucking

IIT Madras has unveiled an innovative roadmap to establish zero-emission truck charging infrastructure powered by renewable energy. The strategy, detailed in a new handbook, aims to assist policymakers and industry leaders in integrating solar and wind power into high-capacity charging parks across the country.

Developed by the Centre for Excellence in Energy and Telecommunications and the Centre of Excellence for Zero Emission Trucking at IIT Madras, the handbook provides a comprehensive framework for the eco-friendly transition. The initiative looks to reduce dependency on conventional grid power, with pathways for using Battery Energy Storage Systems to harness renewable sources.

According to IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti, sustainable decarbonisation hinges on greening the electricity supply to zero-emission truck charge parks. The handbook promises to bolster national and state EV charging strategies through data-backed analysis and actionable insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)