Supreme Court Blocks Controversial NCERT Chapter
The Supreme Court has imposed a ban on a Class 8 NCERT textbook referencing corruption in the judiciary. The Congress party claims the rewrite of textbooks has been driven by RSS motives. The court demanded accountability from NCERT officials and warned against tarnishing the judiciary's integrity.
The Supreme Court on Thursday announced a ban on a Class 8 NCERT textbook that contains controversial references to judiciary corruption. The Congress has criticized the rewriting of textbooks over the past decade as an RSS-driven exercise rife with mischief.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress's communications in-charge, voiced that the revised textbooks pose a danger to education integrity. The court's decision came after advocate Kapil Sibal raised concerns and the judiciary took suo motu action against the contentious content.
The NCERT has responded to the backlash by removing the textbook from their website, apologizing for its 'inappropriate content,' and agreeing to rewrite it in consultation with relevant authorities.
