Supreme Court Blocks Controversial NCERT Chapter

The Supreme Court on Thursday announced a ban on a Class 8 NCERT textbook that contains controversial references to judiciary corruption. The Congress has criticized the rewriting of textbooks over the past decade as an RSS-driven exercise rife with mischief.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress's communications in-charge, voiced that the revised textbooks pose a danger to education integrity. The court's decision came after advocate Kapil Sibal raised concerns and the judiciary took suo motu action against the contentious content.

The NCERT has responded to the backlash by removing the textbook from their website, apologizing for its 'inappropriate content,' and agreeing to rewrite it in consultation with relevant authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)